DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured Tuesday morning after a propane tank exploded at a Springfield construction site.

According to Springfield City Schools, a fire at a construction site on Home Road forced traffic diversions and delays on Tuesday, March 21. The school said there is no danger to any nearby buildings and students are remaining on task.

Crews on the scene said workers were transporting a 2,000-gallon propane tank when they dropped it. The resulting explosion damaged at least two buildings and several nearby cars. Crews are still evaluating other buildings in the area.

Two people were brought to Miami Valley Hospital with burns and a third was treated on the scene and released. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal Beaurau and the Springfield Police Department.