DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dayton Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Officers were sent to a parking lot by the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Kings Highway at 4 am on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found one man had been shot in the arm. The man was brought to Miami Valley Hospital.

Later, two more men showed up at the hospital saying they had been shot in the legs, Sargent Jeffery Spires with Dayton Police Department said. All three men were in non-life-threatening condition.

Officers are currently investigating the case, however, the high winds are making gathering evidence difficult, Spires said. K9 units were called at one point due to the size of the parking lot.