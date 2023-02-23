DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, crews from Darke County, Greenville Township, Greenville and Union responded to the intersection of State Route 571 and Wildcat Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 55-year-old man failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, traveling into the path of a green 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection and the 54-year-old driver of the Trailblazer had to be freed by mechanical means. He was transported to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

A passenger of the Trailblazer, a 37-year-old, was treated at the scene and transported to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was also treated at the scene and taken to Wayne Health Care.

This incident remains under investigation.