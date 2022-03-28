DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three injuries have been reported following a crash involving an RTA bus on Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28 that involved a car and an RTA bus. The crash occurred near Thurgood Marshall High School at 4535 Hoover Ave.

Dispatch reported that three people have been injured.

No further information is available at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.