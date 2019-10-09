3 injured after crash involving stolen vehicle

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured after crashing a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Police were made aware of a stolen pickup truck that was headed for Huber Heights. Officers spotted the truck traveling south on Rip Rap Road.

The driver then turned onto Needmore Road and pulled over into a business parking lot.

Officers pulled into the lot, but before they could make contact with the occupants, the truck struck a Huber Heights police cruiser.

The driver then fled west on Needmore Road, leading police on a chase.

Stop sticks were deployed in the area of Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road.

The truck continued west and struck another vehicle on Needmore Road at I-75. The driver continued to flee and headed to Foster Avenue.

While turning onto Foster Avenue, the driver lost control and hit a curb, causing the truck to overturn.

The driver initially fled but was located and taken to the hospital, along with two other occupants inside the truck.

The incident remains under investigation.

