3 injured after car crashes into house in Dayton

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured after a car crashed into a house in Dayton early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 2:45 am Tuesday on Gramont Ave. in Dayton. When crews arrived, one person was trapped inside the car. Two others were able to get out of the car.

All three occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

