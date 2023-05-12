DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road for a two-vehicle injury crash, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevy Cruze driven by a 41-year-old Gettysburg, Ohio man with his 16-year-old son in the front seat was traveling east on Childrens Home-Bradford Road and stopped at the intersection of U.S. Route 127.

The man attempted to continue across the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2019 Kia Soul driven by a 41-year-old Wapakoneta woman, the release states.

Both drivers and the juvenile passenger were transported to Wayne Health Care for injuries. Both drivers were then transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.