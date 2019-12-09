3 indicted for kidnapping man in Clearcreek Twp.

CLEARCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were indicted Monday for kidnapping a man and holding him captive in Clearcreek Township back in October.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after man who stole ambulance says he was kidnapped, tortured

The man eventually escaped, stole and ambulance, and drove himself to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Christopher Edwards, Brian Parker, and Lindsey Parker were each indicted on charges of felony kidnapping and felonious assault.

They stand accused of restraining and assaulting a 22-year-old man for three days after luring him to a home and forcing him into a dog cage.

The unnamed victim says he went to the home because his ex-girlfriend claimed she was being beaten by her current boyfriend.

The victim was reportedly able to escape the cage and ran across the street to a fire station, where he stole a service vehicle and drove to the hospital for help.

Clearcreek Police executed a search warrant at the residence, where they found blood and DNA belonging to the victim, a metal grated dog cage with a padlock, and silver chained handcuffs.

Edwards made his initial court appearance back in October, flipping off the camera and making lewd hand gestures.

Court documents show that bond for Edwards is set at $350,000.

His next court appearance is on December 11.

