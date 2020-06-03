3 indicted for deadly 2019 Dayton home invasion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Wednesday Daylequan S, Arnold, Jr., 23, Deon M. Harris, Jr., 27, and King A. Turner, 21, all of Dayton, have been indicted in connection to a home invasion that happened on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in which two victims were fatally shot.

Prosecutors said during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 21, 2019, Dayton police were called on a report of a shooting at a home in the 900 block of Ethel Avenue in Dayton. When officers arrived they found a deceased victim, who had been shot multiple times, later identified as Frankie McGee, Jr. In another room, a second shooting victim was found and was transported to the hospital. The second victim, identified as Christopher Huntley, died from his injuries on December 28, 2019.

According to prosecutors, the investigation showed the defendants forced their way into the home in order to commit a burglary. During the commission of the burglary, both victims were shot multiple times.

Wednesday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the each of the defendants for:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Four counts of Murder

Four counts of Aggravated Burglary

Four counts of Felonious Assault

All the counts include 3‐year firearm specifications. Also, Harris was indicted on one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, and Turner was indicted on two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the defendants. They will be arraigned on Thursday, June 18.