DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several new hotels are under construction or planned to be built in the City of Dayton. The projects are expected to bring hundreds of rooms and millions of dollars in investments to downtown.

More than 300 new hotel rooms across three different projects are happening downtown.

Mayor Jeffrey Mims said seeing new hotel development is a sign of the city’s economic recovery and growth. “Seeing so much of the rebirth in Dayton over the last eight years is just exciting,” Mims said.

Slated to open later this year, construction is underway on the Hotel Ardent, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, along North Main Street.

A few blocks away on East First Street, progress on the AC Hotel by Marriott is moving along.

The Dayton Arcade will also house hotel rooms.

“I hear in the mix to be planned, are not just regular rooms, but rooms with a few more amenities that are something more than just a bed and a pillow,” Mims said.

Mims said Dayton hosts sports tournaments like the First Four, theater performances and entertainment acts, all things that bring in visitors who need a place to stay.

“People are looking at Dayton as a place to do business, they’re looking at Dayton as a place for great entertainment, and we’re finally now, we need to have more hotel space,” Mims said.

Mims said this development could open up even more opportunity for the city to grow.

“It’s a real indicator that we’re doing the right things,” Mims said. “It’s an indicator that more and more people from the region are surrounding Dayton, understanding it is the hub.”

Along with attracting tourists to downtown, Mims said new hotel space has the potential to attract new employers, bringing more jobs to the area.