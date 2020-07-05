3 hospitalized in overnight crash on SR 35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to reports of a crash on the westbound off ramp of State Route 35 onto James H. McGee Boulevard overnight.

OSHP said that the accident involved two cars and three people were taken to the hospital with unknown conditions.

The cause of the accident is still being determined and WDTN.com will update this story once more information is available.

