DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the crash happened on James H McGee Boulevard and Home Avenue. One car rear-ended another vehicle.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, one person was taken to Grandview Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.