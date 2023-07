DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a crash at North Main Street at Ridge Avenue shortly after midnight on Monday, June 3.

Two vehicles were involved and three people were transported to the hospital. It is unknown at this time what led up to the incident.

The Dayton Police Department is reportedly handling the investigation.