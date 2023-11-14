XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Xenia that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to James Rider, Dayton Public Information Officer, the driver of a blue Ford Escort was traveling southbound on Pritz Ave. when they crashed into the driver of a silver Honda Accord, who was traveling westbound on Xenia Ave.

Reports state the crash caused the driver of the Accord to go into a residence at the intersection of Pritz and Xenia Ave.

According to officials, inside the Ford Escort was a female driver and male passenger. The male passenger had serious injuries. The driver of the Accord, female, was alone. All three were transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Ford Escort was transported to Montgomery County Jail after being released from the hospital. She is suspected of OVI due to drug impairment.