3 Greene County businesses ordered to cease pet grooming services

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Cease and Desist letters were issued to three businesses in Greene County by Public Health officials this week. The affected businesses were providing pet grooming services, which are non-essential according to Greene County Public Health and the state’s orders.

In the letter, it states that “Part of your business is classified as a non-essential business, specifically the grooming portion of your business is not included in the list of essential businesses definitions found in Section 12, paragraph (a)-(y) of the order. You are required to immediately cease the pet grooming operations under the Director’s order until further notice. However, those activities required to maintain minimum basic operations may continue.”

Ohio’s Dispute Resolution Commission declared that pet grooming does not fall under the definition of essential, and these businesses must now stop offering the service.

Failure to comply could result in civil or criminal penalties, including possible incarceration.

Anyone with a concern about a Greene County business should go to this website and complete the online form.