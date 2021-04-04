3 dogs rescued from house fire on John Glenn Rd.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews managed to rescue three dogs from a house fire on John Glenn Road in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Firefighters on the scene told 2 NEWS that the fire started on the back porch and was called in around 1:41 a.m. Most of the fire was contained to the back of the home, though damaged the property is not a total loss.

At the time of the fire no one was home except three dogs. Crews were able to rescue all three dogs without incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

