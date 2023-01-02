Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Three people are dead and five are injured after a crash on State Route 4 on Sunday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of S.R. 4 on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling southbound on S.R. 4 when it collided head-on with a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound and occupied by seven people.

The driver of the Traverse was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries, said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and a passenger of the Suburban were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger later died at the hospital. The four other passengers were all transported to area hospitals.

This crash remains under investigation.