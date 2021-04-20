3 Dayton men killed in crash on I-75 in Kentucky

WILLIAMSTOWN, Kentucky (WDTN) – Three men from Dayton were killed in a crash on I-75 in Kentucky on Monday.

The Kentucky State Police was called to I-75 near the 153-mile marker at 6 p.m.

The initial investigation shows that Luis Diego Gudino-Rivera, 23, of Dayton, was driving south on I-75 when the car began to drift off the right shoulder until it struck a guardrail.

The car re-entered the roadway before losing control, overturning multiple times.  

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene along with passengers Efrain Rivera-Mancha, 42, of Dayton and Johnathan Contreras-Rivera, 29, of Dayton.

Three additional passengers were transported and treated for injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

