3 Dayton Fire Dept. officials promoted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department promoted three public safety officials during a ceremony on Monday.

Firefighter Jeremy Carnes was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, EMT Hillary Faust was promoted to the rank of Paramedic, and EMT Kayla Rike was promoted to the rank of Paramedic as well.

The ceremony was also the last one for Chief Jeff Payne, who has announced his retirement.

“Their families have a big part in this because they’re spending so much time outside the firehouse on the days they’re home with their families.,” he said. “They’re isolating themselves into their home office or bedroom, and so their families have to support that. Their families have to raise the children, take them to ball games, get them off to school, sometimes often, because their loved one is preparing for an exam.”

As part of the ceremony, the fire responder being promoted was able to choose a loved one to pin on their new badge.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.