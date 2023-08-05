DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in Dayton sent at least three children to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called Saturday around 2:21 to the intersection of Parkhill Drive and Otterbein Avenue in Dayton. Police say paramedics responded to the scene by 2:27 a.m.

Law enforcement told 2 NEWS at least four ambulances were at the scene of the crash, but three children were confirmed to have been taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The condition of the children following the crash is not known at this time.