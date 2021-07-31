3 children, 1 adult taken to hospital after Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A two vehicle crash has sent four people, including three children, to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS that a Dodge Ram and a Ford pickup truck crashed near State Route 4 and Bath Road around 2:45 p.m.

Three children and one adult were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No word on what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

