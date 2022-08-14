DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Darke County on Saturday afternoon.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car drove into the opposite lane of traffic and off road into a ditch, striking a covert. The car then flipped at the intersection.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Three children sitting in the back were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by Tri-Village Rescue and Arcanum Rescue.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says drugs may have played a role in the crash. Suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.