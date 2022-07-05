PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Eaton police said three people are now charged with drug crimes after a bomb squad was called during a search Tuesday, June 28.

According to Eaton Police Chief Steven Hurd, officers were serving a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North St. around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, several firearms and something that appeared to be a pipe bomb. Around 10 a.m. the Dayton Bomb Squad was called to remove the suspected device.

(Photo/Eaton Police Division)

The following three people were arrested, taken to the Preble County Jail and later charged: Dale Letner, Mona Hyde and Gilbert Contreras III.

Letner is charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, having weapons under disability, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, cultivation of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hyde is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Contreras is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed after a short-term drug trafficking investigation.