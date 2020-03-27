3 cases of coronavirus reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – There are now three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County, public health officials said Friday.

The first case was announced on March 25 as a male in his sixties. We’re told the second case is a male in his thirties and the third is a female in her seventies.

The Health Department is working to get in contact with the individuals’ close contacts. They will be advised to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms.

If you feel as though you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, shortness of breath, and a dry cough, you should contact your healthcare provider before going in for a visit. In many cases, people can treat their COVID-19 symptoms from home.