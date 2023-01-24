DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A police chase ended in a fiery crash that left several people in the hospital on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, officers from Harrison Township were chasing a white BMW that was reported to be stolen, police said. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect crashed into one of the police cruisers. It is unknown how badly the officer inside was injured.

A short time later, officers were told the car had collided with two other vehicles on Brandt pike near the intersection with Chambersburg road.

At least four people were involved in the collision, and the occupants of all three cars were brought to the hospital, police said At this time, it is unknown how severely the victims were injured.

2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that all three cars display heavy damage from the collision and fire.

Brandt Pike is currently shut down in both directions. Several medics have responded and there is a heavy law enforcement presence on the scene.