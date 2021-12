DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars crashed on I-75 NB in Dayton Friday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened on I-75 NB on Miamisburg-Centerville Road off exit 44 at 10:13 p.m.

Three cars were involved in the accident, but the cause is not known at this time. Two medics were sent to the scene but it is not known at this time if anyone was taken to the hospital.

