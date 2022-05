DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars crashed in two separate collisions on I-75 south by the ramp for SR 4.

The first crash was at 8:55 am when a silver Toyota and a black Nissan pickup truck collided at the on-ramp, said Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Only moments later, at 9:01 am, a blue car hit a guardrail and crashed, causing the blue car’s airbags to deploy.

Sergeant Williams with the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that no one was injured in either crash.