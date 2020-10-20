3 car crash on Gettysburg Avenue sends 3 people to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were transported to Miami valley Hospital after a three car crash on Gettysburg Avenue and Free Pike at 6:08 p.m. Monday.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that it was a head on collision. The condition of each person is unknown at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
