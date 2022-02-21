DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested on two felony warrants was found with three clear bags in his pockets containing suspected methamphetamine.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), a 28-year-old man was arrested on two felony warrants around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

DCSO reported that the man was transported to the Darke County Jail. While Darke County Corrections Officers were performing intake duties, they found three clear bags containing what is believed to be methamphetamine. DCSO said the bags were taken to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for analysis.

The man is currently being held on felony warrants however conveyance charges are pending depending on the results of the lab analysis, said DCSO.