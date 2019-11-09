3 arrested in connection with Englewood cellphone store robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have taken three suspects into custody in connection with a cellphone store robbery Friday night.

Dayton Police at the scene told 2 NEWS that the suspects, all males, were wanted for a cellphone store robbery in Englewood. A Verizon employee was held at gunpoint as the suspects stole an unknown number of cellphones, tablets, and cash.

The suspects were spotted at a cellphone store on Wayne Avenue. They were later caught hiding behind some homes on Clover Street.

Police recovered magazines at the scene but are still looking for a gun that was possibly used in the robbery.

