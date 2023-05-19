DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people have been arrested after police said they allegedly robbed a Speedway gas station employee early Friday morning.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m., three suspects robbed an employee at gunpoint at the Speedway at 657 East Dixie Drive. The suspects left the scene and drove onto 725. They then ditched this car and took another vehicle, driving to the area around the I75 on-ramp. At this point they ditched the second car and fled on foot, running onto the ramp to I-75.

Miamisburg officers arrested two of the three suspects near the I-75 ramp. The third suspect was arrested at the Centerville Park Apartments on Kenneywood Lane in West Carrollton. Police said two of the suspects were juveniles.

Police said that officers from Miami Township police, Miamisburg Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office all assisted West Carrollton with the incident.