DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three boys were arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Moraine Wednesday afternoon.

According to police officials, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen by the Dayton Police Department traveling east on Main Street in Moraine. Around 5:41 p.m., the officer attempted to pull the car over near Dryden Road, but the driver sped off, leading police on a pursuit.

The chase continued onto Springboro Pike at speeds above 100 mph before officers stopped following them near the intersection with West Stroop Road. They were forced to stop due to public safety concerns and, due to the brief nature of the chase, officers were unable to use pursuit termination devices.

Around 10 minutes later, Dayton Police officers found the stolen car in a collision with two other vehicles on Patterson Boulevard near River Park Drive. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

The Dayton Police Department helped arrest three juvenile boys associated with the stolen car. According to officials, all three could face felony charges of Receiving Stolen Property.