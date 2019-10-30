3 arrested after drug bust in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were arrested after a drug bust in Sidney Wednesday morning, according to the Sidney Police Department.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 300 block of N. Miami Ave. in Sidney at around 7:30 am Wednesday. The Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team performed the entry and securing of the location due to a high risk to officer safety.

Cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia were recovered as a result of the search warrant. Two people were arrested, incarcerated, and charged with one count of felony drug possession. A third person was arrested due to having a warrant out for their arrest.

According to the Sidney Police Department, additional charges are being considered.

