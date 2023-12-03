CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-70 in Harmony Township in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, according to a release.

The crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Preliminary investigation shows three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Four people were transported to the hospital as a result, including three adults and one juvenile. All injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for nearly two and a half hours while crews were on scene.

This crash remains under investigation by OSP.