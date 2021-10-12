DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A settlement of $3.25 million dollars has been reached between Montgomery County and the estate of 10-year-old Takoda Collins. In December of 2019, Collins was murdered by his father Al McLean following years of torture.

“As a father of 2 young boys, I’m deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Montgomery County Assistant Administrator Tyler Small.

Of the agreed upon settlement by Probate Court Judge David Brannon, insurance will pay $2.75 million, with a deductible from Montgomery County of $500,000 to insurance.

“This payment is our deductible, but we are hoping that within this payment and the overarching settlement that Takoda’s siblings can find some peace in the wake of their brothers’ tragic death,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael B. Colbert.

During Takoda’s childhood, Montgomery County Children’s Services received more than a dozen complaints about the abuse happening at home. However, Takoda remained with his father McLean until his murder. Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge vowed to fix the issues within county child services so that what happened to Takoda never happens again.

“All of us are committed to the safety and protection of children right here in our community. Our child welfare case workers were deeply affected by these events. We will continue to meet all requirements and remain engaged in continual improvement concerning child welfare,” said Dodge.

Governor Mike DeWine said he is also concerned with the way child services is being handled statewide.

“They’ve been underfunded. We’ve doubled the amount of state funding that’s come in. Frankly we’re going to have to do more,” said DeWine. “It’s training. It’s being supportive. We have many children services workers who are just burnt out frankly.”

McLean was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison in late September, and will be eligible for parole once he’s served 51 years.