DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local entrepreneurs shared their cultures through art during a special shopping event.

2nd Street Market hosted local artisans on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event highlighted new and aspiring entrepreneurs who have recently immigrated to Dayton from many countries, like Afghanistan, Iran, Colombia, and more.

The Global Artisan Market gave artisans new to the area a chance to share their art as well as their culture with the local community.

Items offered during the event included art, baked goods, jewelry, henna art and more. Local musicians also put on live performances throughout the day.

The event was created through a collaboration between 2nd Street, Missing Peace Art Space, Welcome Dayton and the Dayton Metro Library.

Students from the Dayton International School also participated by selling handmade art, including bookmarks, jewelry and more. Proceeds went to benefit the school.

