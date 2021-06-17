2nd Street Market to resume pre-pandemic hours indoors on Saturdays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fiver Rivers MetroParks is working to to gradually resume operations of the indoor space at its 2nd Street Market.

Starting July 17, a Saturday, the indoor space at will reopen on just Saturdays, resuming its pre-pandemic hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. With that change, many of the outdoor farmers market vendors that typically occupy an indoor booth will resume operations indoors.

“The timeline for reopening will be progressive,” said 2nd Street Market Manager Lynda Suda. “We will start with Saturdays and then will continue to add additional days as customer base and vendor capacity allows.”

The Market’s staff are currently working with vendors to determine which ones will return to the indoor Market starting July 17, including prepared food vendors.

Once opened, the market will continue to work with vendors to assess their capacity to be able to return to pre-pandemic operations. This includes an understanding of how and when other businesses in the downtown area plan to fully return.

Face coverings will not be required but encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated, and disposable masks will be available at the market’s entrances. T