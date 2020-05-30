Live Now
2nd Street Market to reopen May 30

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks’ 2nd Street Market will reopen outdoors Saturday, May 30.

The market will reopen on a much smaller scale than before and will only be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At risk shoppers have between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to shop before the market opens to the public.

According to a press release from the market, face masks are mandatory to enter and health department guidelines are being strictly followed.

A limited number of people will be allowed inside the shopping area at a time, so visitors may have to wait in line.

For more information about the 2nd Street Market, visit its Facebook page or its website. Visitors also can call 937-228-2088 or email marketinfo@metroparks.org.

