2nd Street Market reopens outdoor market for 2021 season

2nd Street Market reopened its outdoor market for the 2021 season. (Courtesy: Five Rivers MetroParks)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks’ 2nd Street Market has reopened its outdoor market.

The market at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., except on days with severe weather.

Shopping from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. is reserved for people who have compromised immune systems or are age 65 and older.

The following precautions and changes will be in place at the market:

Social distancing of at least six feet must be maintained at all times

Shoppers are asked to purchase their items and move along so that others may do the same, as well as to prepare a list to expedite shopping

Shoppers are encouraged to designate one person per household to visit the market

Shoppers will not be encouraged to touch products

Dogs are not permitted other than service animals

Restrooms and water fountains are not available, and shoppers will not have access to the interior of the market building

Shoppers are required to wear face coverings that cover their mouth and nose. Exceptions will be made only for those who cannot wear a face covering due to health conditions.

For more information on the 2nd Street Market, visit metroparks.org/localfood.