DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2nd Street Market’s outdoor farmer’s market will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 7.

The market at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., except on days with severe weather.

Five Rivers MetroParks said the indoor market vendors are open year-round on the same days, in addition to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. New permanent indoor market vendors include: Dough by Ghostlight, Wenches of Wormwood, Vegan It IZ Eats, Mrs. Ernestine’s Pound Cakes, Guided by Mushrooms and Harry’s Ole’d Country Orchard.

The outdoor market features more than 20 vendors with items including fresh produce, artisan wares, specialty foods and more, according to Five Rivers MetroParks. The indoor market has more than 44 vendors.

For more information on the 2nd Street Market, visit metroparks.org/localfood. For updates, visit the market’s Facebook page.