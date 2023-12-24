DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Find the perfect last minute gift while also supporting local businesses on Christmas Eve.

According to a Facebook post, 2nd Street Market is open today, Dec. 24, for their normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppers can find various goods from local businesses at the market, located at 600 E. Second St. in Dayton. Food, artisan items and clothing is sold each week at the market.

Enjoy music while shopping, with Eddie Osborne playing holiday tunes in the east dining room.

The market will also be open next Sunday, on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2nd Street will not be open on Christmas or New Year’s Day.