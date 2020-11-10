2nd Street Market offering new pickup option for customers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2nd Street Market is now offering a pre-order drive-thru pickup option on Saturdays, which will allow customers to support market vendors while keeping safe.

The drive-thru is located on the Market’s south side, and the entrance is at the east end of the building. Customers will remain in their vehicles while a greeter determines which orders they are there for.

