2nd Street Market now open Saturdays, Sundays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You will now have more time to shop at Five Rivers MetroParks’ 2nd Street Market.

The market is expanding its hours and is now open indoors and outdoors on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2nd Street Market is located at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton. According to a release, operation hours are expanding due to an increasing number of visitors and vendors.

“The 2nd Street Market is reopening gradually, adding days as customer base grows and vendor capacity allows,” said a Five Rivers MetroParks spokesperson.

Five Rivers MetroParks said it continues to follow guidance from Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC which encourages face coverings indoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

For more information on 2nd Street Market, visit the market’s Facebook page or metroparks.org/localfood. You can also call (937) 228-2088.

