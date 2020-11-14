2nd Street Market hosts winter drive-thru pickup Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks’ 2nd Street Market is hosting a winter drive-thru pickup Saturday.
Orders will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pickup service will be offered every Saturday until the end of the year, according to a press release.
Customers must order in advance directly from vendors, walk-up sales will not be permitted. Shoppers must wear face coverings while interacting with greeters, people delivering orders to vehicles and vendors.
For more information and a list of participating vendors, visit metroparks.org/localfood.
