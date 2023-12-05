Video is from the day after the killing of Heaven Washington

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The search is over for the second person of interest following a deadly shooting.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Tommy Moreland is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. Moreland turned himself into authorities on Tuesday.

The person of interest had an arrest warrant out related to the killing of 15-year-old Heaven Washington. An additional person of interest, Denisha Taylor, turned herself into authorities on Monday, Nov. 20.

A release says detectives do not believe the 15-year-old was the intended target of the violence.

“This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of how an ongoing street grudge can escalate to a fatal encounter, tragically taking the life of an innocent little girl on her way to

school for a field trip,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Heaven Washington during this difficult time.”

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office currently has murder and additional charges under review, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information about the homicide, you are asked to call Det. Denker at 937-225-4665.