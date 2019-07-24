2nd medical marijuana dispensary certificate awarded in Springfield

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. In a report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the federal advisory panel took a comprehensive look at whats known about the benefits and harms of marijuana […]

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A certificate was awarded to another medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield, according to the Board of Pharmacy.

The Board of Pharmacy awarded the certificate to Pure Ohio Wellness, located at 1711 W. Main Street, in Springfield.

On July 18, a certificate was awarded by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to Terrasana Labs, located at 183 Raydo Circle, in Springfield.

