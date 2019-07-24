2nd medical marijuana dispensary certificate awarded in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A certificate was awarded to another medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield, according to the Board of Pharmacy.
The Board of Pharmacy awarded the certificate to Pure Ohio Wellness, located at 1711 W. Main Street, in Springfield.
On July 18, a certificate was awarded by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to Terrasana Labs, located at 183 Raydo Circle, in Springfield.
