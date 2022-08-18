DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 3 horses, 19 sheep, 2 emus and 2 geese from a neglectful situation in Jefferson Township on Wednesday.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton executed a search warrant on a home on Germantown Pike in Jefferson Township after receiving complaints regarding the farm animals on the property.

The owner is reported to be a 73-year-old woman with health conditions that have limited her ability to adequately care for the animals.

Previous efforts had been made by the Humane Society to help the property owner, as well as her friends and family, care for the animals.

However, the situation became dire when reports came in stating that the animals no longer had access to water, especially on hot summer days.

Humane society agents investigated the case and discovered that the animals also were lacking wholesome feed. One of the horses was extremely underweight and was suffering from an abnormality on its mouth, making it very difficult to eat or drink properly.

Several of the sheep on the property also had thick, matted, overgrown coats as a result of not being sheared for an extended period of time. All 26 of the animals lacked any human contact or socialization and were very fearful and untrusting of humans.

All 26 of the farm animals were removed from the property. The horses and emus went directly into a foster home where they are getting the care and attention they need. The sheep and geese were transported to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Rehabilitation Center where they are being monitored by staff members. All are being examined by veterinarians and will be groomed and treated for injuries.

“It is our duty to ensure all animals are cared for and free from suffering,” Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said.

“When we hear of cases like this where the basic needs of these animals such as fresh water and nourishing food are not being met, then we do what is necessary to help the animals. Sometimes, we can work with owners to educate them on proper care and other times we have to remove the animals to keep them safe. This was one of those times. Our priority is keeping these animals safe and providing them with the care they need to thrive. Now that they are in our possession, they are receiving the medical attention, grooming, food and shelter they need.”

At this time, judicial proceedings have been initiated by the Cruelty and Neglect Investigations Department at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for the seizure of the animals.

The property owner may face criminal charges once the investigation is complete and presented to a local prosecutor, according to the Humane Society.