DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Just in time for the cold, coats collected during our annual Coats For Kids campaign this year are going to keep people warm.

Instead of one distribution site, the setup this year is similar to 2020. The coats are going to multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley. From there, they will be distributed to those in need.

Collected at Grismer and LCNB locations over the last two months, and then cleaned by Cintas, RUSH Transportation rolled out Friday morning to make deliveries to local nonprofits.

“RUSH has been in the community for over 40 years, so we’re excited to be able to give back to the community that’s done so great for us,” says RUSH President Ashley Von Derau. “We’re going to be making a lot of stops in the community to those in need.”

During our 38th annual Coats for Kids campaign, 2 NEWS asked for donations and the Miami Valley delivered.

“We are still in the pandemic, and just recognizing that we do need each other, and Dayton is known for generosity,” says Laura Roesch, CEO of Catholic Social Services.

More than 2,500 coats were collected this year during our campaign in September and October.

“The opportunity to bring together the good will of sponsors in this really significant way is just– we’re grateful,” says Roesch.

With RUSH driver Jack Ponder behind the wheel Friday morning, coats were dropped off at organizations like House of Bread.

“We serve a few hundred people every day, including families with children. As you can tell, it’s a little chilly out here this morning. Many of our guests who we serve are street homeless and are waking up in the cold this morning. We’ve been getting requests all week, actually for about the last two weeks, from people looking for coats, looking for the ability to stay warm. So the need is very high this year,” says Melodie Bennett, Executive Director for House of Bread.

Miami Valley Child Development Center was also on the list of sites. The coats will be handed out to children at its Trotwood location.

“The expression on their faces as they picked up the coats was just priceless,” Berta Velilla, CEO of MVCDC, describes last year’s distribution. “Not only something that will keep them warm during the winter months, but in many cases something new and crisp that belongs to them, that they got to choose.”

East End Community Services also received some coats.

“Many of our families, like I say, just can’t afford right now to even get their rent paid and get all of those other things that they need. So these coats are wonderful for us to have for our kids,” says Karen Via, Director of Adult and Family Services at East End Community Center. “It’s overwhelming. It really is. I think that’s the part that we love the best.”

If you need a coat, or to learn about the different locations, click here. 2 NEWS hopes to be back to its normal distribution day in 2022.