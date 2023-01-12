DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local police officer and firefighter were killed in the line of duty 25 years ago Thursday.

On Monday January 12, 1998, a driver hit and killed Centerville Police Officer John Kalaman and Washington Township Firefighter Robert O’Toole.

Kalaman and O’Toole were responding to a crash on a portion of I-675, which the conditions of the interstate was icy.

The 26th Annual John Kalaman Blood Drive in honor of Officer Kalaman is being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Centerville Police Department.

Since the beginning of the annual drive, close to 4,500 pints of blood have been produced.

If you are interested in donating blood at the blood drive, click here to sign up.