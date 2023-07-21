KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Formal charges have been approved for the 25-year-old man who attempted to enroll as a student at Kettering Fairmont High School.

According to the Kettering Police Department, Ali H. Abu has been charged with two counts of felony forgery by the Montgomery County prosecutor.

Kettering police reported that on July 14, Abu allegedly presented falsified documents in an attempt to enroll as a 17-year-old student at Kettering Fairmont High School.

During an in-person meeting, school staff became suspicious of the documents so they contacted a school resource officer to report it. During the investigation, Abu allegedly confessed to the falsified documents and his desire to play soccer.

On July 18 at an open field practice, Kettering police officers arrested Abu on unrelated warrants through multiple other jurisdictions once they were notified that he was there.

The Kettering Police Department reported that there was no risk to students or staff.